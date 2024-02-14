 Manimajra man stabs neighbour over monetary dispute - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Manimajra man stabs neighbour over monetary dispute

Manimajra man stabs neighbour over monetary dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2024 11:16 AM IST

The victim, Raj Kumar, was hospitalised after being stabbed by the accused, Kamaljit, who had initially fled the scene, but was nabbed, said Manimajra police

A 32-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his neighbour over a monetary dispute at Mori Gate, Manimajra, on Monday night.

Manimajra police said the accused was already booked in two NDPS Act cases registered at different police stations in 2014 and 2016 (HT)
The victim, Raj Kumar, was hospitalised after being stabbed by the accused, Kamaljit, who had initially fled the scene, but was nabbed, said police.

In his complaint, Kumar said he was standing outside his house and talking to his nephew Sujal, alias Sonu, around 10.10 pm. Meanwhile, his neighbour Kamaljit, a driver by profession, turned up there in an inebriated state, demanding his pending payment.

Kumar alleged that when he asked Kamaljit to meet him on Tuesday, as he wasn’t carrying any money, Kamaljit got violent and began hurling abuses. Threatening to kill him, he took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed him. When his nephew tried to save him, he was also attacked.

The knife used in the crime was recovered from the accused following his arrest.

He is facing a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing death), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said the accused was already booked in two NDPS Act cases registered at different police stations in 2014 and 2016.

