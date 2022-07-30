Manimajra youth held for sodomising 13-year-old boy

Police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Manimajra.

The accused, identified as Sanju, lives in Shanti Nagar, Manimajra.

Police said the crime came to light after the boy visited a doctor for stomach pain. He confided in the doctor about the sexual assault, following which the police were informed.

The boy told the police that he was playing in a park a few days back, when Sanju took him to a deserted place and sodomised him. He said after two days, Sanju again tried to take him away from the park, but he managed to run away. The accused chased him and kicked him in the stomach, following which he complained of pain and swelling.

The accused was arrested on Thursday while lurking in the same park after the boy identified him. He has been booked under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Manimajra police station.

Youth held for raping friend

In another case, a 22-year-old youth was arrested for raping his friend.

The accused, identified as Amit Sharma, 22, lives in Attawa and works at a private bank in the city.

The woman, who is also aged 22, complained to the police that Sharma invited her to his house a few days back and raped her.

Acting on her complaint, police arrested the accused. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-36 police station.