Manish Tewari files nomination amid beating drums

Congress’ candidate Manish Tewari on Tuesday filed his nomination papers followed by hundreds of party supporters who gathered in Sector 17 and walked towards the DC office amid beating of drums and raising of slogans. ndia Alliance Candidate Manish Tewari with Chandigarh congress president HS luckyand AAP Chandigarh in charge SS Ahluwalia en route to file nomination at sector 17 on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

He carried a copy of constitution and said it is symbolic of commitment towards his resolve to preserve and safeguard the constitution of the nation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said it was an irony that the same constitution, which gave people the freedom to elect their representatives, was being threatened by the people who were getting elected because of the rights conferred by the constitution.

Tewari was accompanied by the Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, AAP Chandigarh co-incharge SS Ahluwalia, AAP leader Chandermukhi Sharma, mayor Kuldeep Kumar, Samajwadi Party Chandigarh president Vikram Yadav among others.

Later, to a question about his challenge to his BJP opponent for a debate, Tewari reiterated that Tandon was hiding behind the bushes. “Even today, he has asked me to list my achievements in Ludhiana and Sri Anandpur Sahib and that is precisely what I have been telling him (Tandon) to come and ask me as many questions as he wants, but he is afraid and is running away,” Tiwari said.

Bansal refrains from participating

Four-time MP and senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal was not seen while many were expecting him to join Tewari as he filed nomination. When asked, Tewari said he met Bansal in the morning and took his blessings. “I have a 40-year-old association with Bansal ji and he has said his support is always there,” he said.