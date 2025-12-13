Mann bats for strategic tie-up with UK to develop state as manufacturing hub

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for a strategic tie up between the state and United Kingdom (UK) for further developing the state as a hub of investment and manufacturing. UK deputy high commissioner Alba Smeriglio has been invited by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for investors’ summit scheduled in March. (HT Photo)

During a meeting with a high-level delegation from the UK High Commission in Chandigarh, led by the Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio, Mann underscored the need for further cementing business partnerships, with both sides expressing strong commitment to deepen ties. He highlighted Mohali as one of the best-organized cities globally and emphasised Punjab’s robust potential to emerge as a manufacturing powerhouse. Noting the eagerness of Punjab’s students to pursue opportunities in the UK through legal and safe pathways, he assured full cooperation from the state government in this regard, according to an official release.

The chief minister specifically addressed transnational challenges like gangsters, stating that such issues transcend borders and Punjab stands ready to collaborate with the UK on legal matters and any required assistance. He extended a red-carpet welcome to UK companies, positioning Punjab as a prioritised destination for investors. Mann showcased the Punjabi diaspora’s global influence and identified core sectors for investment, including agro machinery, food processing, IT and more.

The CM apprised the delegation that Punjab’s robust investment ecosystem offers reasonable power tariffs, land facilities and a welcoming environment for investors. He said that the state ranks number one in ease of doing business, with an efficient single window system operating transparently.

The chief minister invited the delegation to partner in the upcoming progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS), in Mohali during the month of March. He positioned Punjab as the “land of opportunities,” with world-acclaimed companies eager to establish operations here which was reflective of the state’s stable law-and-order situation. Mann also said that Mohali will be the “next Silicon Valley,” of the world as it has immense potential in this regard.

The UK Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the Punjabi diaspora’s potential and their substantial funds available for investment in their native land.

In response to queries on key sectors, the CM reiterated Punjab’s proactive investment climate and requested visits to showcase opportunities firsthand. Both Punjab and UK agreed to strengthen ties for mutual growth, progress and prosperity besides giving impetus to trade and commerce.