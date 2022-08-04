Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mann gives nod for reducing PPSC members from 10 to 5

Mann gives nod for reducing PPSC members from 10 to 5

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:04 AM IST
CM Mann said salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer. The reduction is being done to make the functioning of the commission cost-effective, the CM added.
Mann gives nod for reducing PPSC members from 10 to 5
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: In an austerity measure, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved reduction of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from the existing 10 to five.

The CM said salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer. The reduction is being done to make the functioning of the commission cost-effective, the CM added.

The CM said keeping in view these issues, it has been decided that the existing number of these members will be halved. He said this will streamline the working of the commission and also help in saving taxpayers’ money.

The money thus saved will be utilised for the welfare of the people of state, he said.

The CM said the official notification in this regard will be issued once the number of existing members comes to five after the completion of their term.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP