Mann gives nod for reducing PPSC members from 10 to 5

Chandigarh: In an austerity measure, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved reduction of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from the existing 10 to five.

The CM said salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer. The reduction is being done to make the functioning of the commission cost-effective, the CM added.

The CM said keeping in view these issues, it has been decided that the existing number of these members will be halved. He said this will streamline the working of the commission and also help in saving taxpayers’ money.

The money thus saved will be utilised for the welfare of the people of state, he said.

The CM said the official notification in this regard will be issued once the number of existing members comes to five after the completion of their term.