Mann gives nod for reducing PPSC members from 10 to 5
Chandigarh: In an austerity measure, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved reduction of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from the existing 10 to five.
The CM said salaries, perks and other emoluments of these 10 members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer. The reduction is being done to make the functioning of the commission cost-effective, the CM added.
The CM said keeping in view these issues, it has been decided that the existing number of these members will be halved. He said this will streamline the working of the commission and also help in saving taxpayers’ money.
The money thus saved will be utilised for the welfare of the people of state, he said.
The CM said the official notification in this regard will be issued once the number of existing members comes to five after the completion of their term.
-
Free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort from August 5 to 15
Entry to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other monuments of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free from August 5 to August 15, said Superintending Archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archeological Survey of India, Raj Kumar Patel. He said this was done on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
-
Punjab CM advises MLAs against ‘raids’ on govt institutions
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the party MLAs to proactively focus on development works and issues of public importance without disturbing the balance between executive and legislative. The CM's advice to the AAP MLAs came just days after health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's humiliation of Baba Farid varsity vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, who later resigned from his post, drew widespread flak. Mann's meetings with the MLAs lasted five hours.
-
NHAI starts repair of service lanes in Jagraon
The National Highway Authority of India has started repairing service lanes and national highways in Ludhiana's Jagraon sub-division. Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said the administration had been for the past year constantly taking up the issue of repairing the service lanes and making the road motorable with NHAI. He also pointed out that NHAI had blacklisted the concessionaire of this particular highway which failed to maintain service lanes.
-
Vijay Yadav beats all odds, wins Judo bronze at C’wealth Games
With Vijay Kumar Yadav, the Judo bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games' deep passion for sports, Vijay defeated poverty and the lack of facilities to achieve his goal. His father Dasharath Yadav, 62, is a marginal farmer. Ajai Yadav is the elder brother of Vijay. He said that Vijay completed his elementary education at a government primary school in the village. After that Vijay went to Saharanpur for Judo training where he stayed up to 2016.
-
Ludhiana: PAU students clean vehicles to mark protest
A day after pulling rickshaws, students of Punjab Agricultural University cleaned vehicles of commuters on Ferozepur Road to mark their protest against the state government which entered its eighth day on Wednesday. Students affiliated to the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association have been protesting over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and the failure of the Punjab government to provide employment to educated youth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics