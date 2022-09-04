Mann government to felicitate 74 teachers on September 5

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday accorded his approval to the list of 74 teachers to be honoured by the Punjab government on ‘Teacher’s Day’ under three categories. According to the approved list, the ‘Teacher State Award’ will be given to 55 teachers who have excelled in their fields, while the ‘Young Teacher Award’ to be presented to 10 teachers. Apart from this, nine teachers have been selected for ‘Administrative Awards’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congratulating the selected teachers, Bains expressed hope that these teachers will become torch bearers for other counterparts as well as inspire their students. Bains said the Punjab government will organise a state-level function on September 5 on Teacher’s Day at Virasat-e-Khalsa, Anandpur Sahib and Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan will be the chief guest on this occasion.

Speaking about the selection criteria for these awards, the education minister asserted that the awarded names have been finalised by State Level Jury after the recommendations of District Level Committees in free, fair and transparent manner.