Mann govt mulling co-branding AACs with ‘Ayushman Bharat’

Softening its stand to break the deadlock with the Centre over the contentious issue of naming Aam Aadmi Clinics after the Union government stopped ₹623 crore grant under the National Health Mission (NHM), the Punjab dispensation now is considering a proposal to add ‘Ayushman Bharat’ on the façade of the buildings of these medical facilities, a senior official privy to the development has said.

“A proposal has been discussed at length at the government level about adding Ayushman Bharat as prefix to Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs). As Centre and state shares 60:40 money under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), we don’t think Centre will have any problem with it,” a senior government functionary told Hindustan Times.

It is learnt that the state has already shared the proposal to add ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and its logo at the AACs in the state.

The move is aimed at getting its share of ₹623 crore stopped by the Centre, accusing the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government of rebranding health and wellness centres being made under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme of the Union health and family welfare ministry as Aam Aadmi Clinics.

The funds have been stopped from the past over six months, creating a deadlock between the state and the Centre over AACs, which are showcasing chief minister Mann’s picture at the main entry.

However, the Centre has not only stopped NHM funds, it has recently said that it will withhold more than ₹1,800 crore under a separate scheme to provide capital investment assistance to states unless Punjab is prepared to comply with its branding rules.

According to a November 23 letter by the Centre to states that the Punjab government had provided an ‘undertaking’ on July 5, regarding full compliance with Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) branding guidelines.

However, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has reported a ‘violation’ of these guidelines with respect to the Ayushman Bharat centres.

In April, after the Centre stopped funds, the Punjab government had informed the Centre that they are ready to make changes as per the Central guidelines.

In a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh said they were ready to make changes in the branding of the Aam Aadmi Clinics and requested the Centre to release the funds. The Punjab government had sought three months time for the same.

