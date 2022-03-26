Mann govt scraps multiple pensions to former MLAs

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a one-pension rule to prune hefty sums being drawn by former MLAs in the state for each term served by them.

Mann, who took over the reins of the state on March 16, said former MLAs will now get pension for only one term, irrespective of the number of times he or she has been elected to the state assembly. The family pension will also be slashed accordingly, he added.

The CM’s announcement is along the lines of the “one MLA-one pension” demand made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the principal opposition party during the previous government.

The state government is contemplating to bring an ordinance to amend the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977, to implement the new pension formula. The decision is estimated to save ₹25 crore annually during the five-year term of the 16th state assembly, a senior officer privy to details of the decision said. At present, around 300 former legislators are drawing pension.

‘Hefty pension for serving people not justified’

Announcing the new pension formula, Mann said politicians go to people with folded hands for a chance to serve them with some even seeking votes in the name of “sewa”, but many ex-MLAs who got elected to the state assembly for three, five or even six times have been taking pensions running into lakhs of rupees per month. “The monthly pension they are getting ranges from ₹3.5 lakh to 5.25 lakh, depending on the number of their terms in the state assembly. Also, there are some who have also served as MPs and taking both pensions,” he said in a video, insisting such pension for serving people is not justified from any angle. Mann, who is a first-time MLA from Dhuri, said he has issued directions to officials and money saved from this will be used for public welfare.

The announcement came a week after five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal announced to forgo the pension of ₹5.26 lakh due to him as a former member of the state assembly. He remained MLA for 10 terms in the state assembly and lost his Lambi seat in the recent state polls. “I request @PunjabGovtIndia & the speaker that whatever pension accrues to me as an ex-MLA may please be used for the interest of the people. It should in no case be sent to me. Formal request in writing being sent separately,” read a statement issued by Badal on Twitter on March 17.

Ex-MLA entitled to ₹75,150 for first term

As per the rules, each former MLA is entitled to ₹75,150 per month for the first term and another ₹50,100 for every subsequent term in the state assembly. Former legislators like Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Sarwan Singh Phillaur and Lal Singh have been elected six times and get ₹3.25 lakh each.

The decision was welcomed by political leaders cutting across party lines. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who had led the AAP delegation in August 2021 to then speaker Rana KP Singh to demand the “one MLA-one pension” rule, said the long-pending demand of people that taxpayers’ funds should be used for public welfare has been fulfilled. “We kept demanding this but the Congress government did not do it,” he said, thanking Mann for the landmark decision.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also said the one-pension decision was welcome in view of the colossal debt of ₹3 lakh crore on which the state as paying an annual interest of 30,000 crore. “One pension is justified as lots of MLAs have virtually contributed lifetime in politics (sic),” said the three-time legislator from Bholath.

SAD (Sanyukt) head and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who has been MLA four times, said the government was empowered to take such a decision and it has exercised its power. “If they want to stop it all together, they can,” he said. Another ex-MLA said that those who have been elected multiple times are getting hefty pension and correction was needed, but the government should make provision for a nominal increase for additional term.

