Mann, Kejriwal to inaugurate over 1K-crore projects in Gurdaspur today

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
Dec 02, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Both the leaders will inaugurate Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Inter-State Bus Terminal, built at a cost of ₹15 crore on 6 acres of land, and a railway underpass. They will also inaugurate other projects worth ₹1,854 crore.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally in Gurdaspur, besides inaugurating development projects here on Saturday.

A “Vikas Kranti Rally” will be organised in Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. (PTI file)

A “Vikas Kranti Rally” will be organised in Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency, for which arrangements were being finalised on Friday.

“With this event, a chapter of development will begin in the area,” said Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, chairman of the District Planning Board, Gurdaspur.

