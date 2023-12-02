Mann, Kejriwal to inaugurate over 1K-crore projects in Gurdaspur today

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally in Gurdaspur, besides inaugurating development projects here on Saturday.

A “Vikas Kranti Rally” will be organised in Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. (PTI file)

Both the leaders will inaugurate Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Inter-State Bus Terminal, built at a cost of ₹15 crore on 6 acres of land, and a railway underpass. They will also inaugurate other projects worth ₹1,854 crore.

“With this event, a chapter of development will begin in the area,” said Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, chairman of the District Planning Board, Gurdaspur.