Mann launches ‘Soorma’ drive with recovered addicts in lead

Announcing the next phase of the Punjab government’s anti-drug drive, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched a “Soorma” (warrior) campaign, saying it aimed to transform recovered drug victims into “ambassadors of hope” who will lead the fight against addiction at the grassroots.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during the launch of the 'Soorma campaign,' where youth who quit drugs will be honored, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (ANI)

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Felicitating individuals who remained drug-free for over two years with specially crafted ‘Soorma’ rings and T-shirts, Mann announced that they will not only inspire others to overcome addiction but will also be provided employment opportunities by the state government.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the youth present at the event had taken a historic step by overcoming addiction after losing everything to drugs. He said today they were being honoured because they had displayed extraordinary courage in defeating addiction, despite the social stigma attached to it.

“There is a huge social stigma associated with drug addiction. Once people come to know that someone is addicted to drugs, they even stop talking to that person. These young people have gone through pain and trauma, but today they are ready for a new beginning and are prepared to serve society,” said the chief minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Congratulating all recovered youth present at the function, the chief minister said they had left behind a painful past and embraced a brighter future. He assured them that the Punjab government would extend every possible support in this noble mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating all recovered youth present at the function, the chief minister said they had left behind a painful past and embraced a brighter future. He assured them that the Punjab government would extend every possible support in this noble mission. {{/usCountry}}

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“These youth can now help others by sharing their own experiences. The Punjab government is continuously strengthening the rehabilitation of drug victims, and world-class rehabilitation centres equipped with modern facilities, counseling services and aftercare support have been established across all districts of the state,” he added.

Mann said the state was celebrating not merely recovery but the rebirth of the human spirit. “These Soormas are beacons of hope for their families and society. Their journey proves that recovery is possible through determination, family support and access to quality healthcare facilities,” he said.

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He said individuals who had successfully completed de-addiction treatment and maintained abstinence for at least two years can register themselves for the programme by sending the message “Soorma” on WhatsApp to 97791-42200.

The chief minister also launched an inspiring anthem dedicated to every individual fighting addiction and announced that the Soorma Programme will reach every district and village across Punjab.

Reiterating that sports was the most lethal weapon against the drug menace, Mann announced that by July 15, around 3,100 village sports grounds and 3,000 gyms will become operational across Punjab to channelise the energy of youth in a positive direction.

He further said the state’s simultaneous focus on quality education, universal healthcare, sports infrastructure and rehabilitation was laying the foundation for a drug-free and “Rangla Punjab”.

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Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh was also present on the occasion.