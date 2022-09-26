Mann meets Canadian delegation; seeks investment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday met a high level delegation from Canada province of Saskatchewan seeking investment for Punjab.

For setting up a mechanism to ensure that Punjabis settled in Canada are able to get the branded products of state, the CM said the renowned products of state like Sohna brand are acclaimed world over adding that Punjabi diaspora have special liking for it. He added that Verka products like Ghee, Milk, Butter, Lassi, Kheer, Curd, Ice-Cream, Sweets and others have already created a niche for themselves. Mann sought support from Canadian delegation to enhance the supply of these goods to Punjabis abroad.

Canadian delegation comprised ADM of International Engagement, Saskatchewan Ministry of Trade and Export Development Richelle Bourgoin, MD Saskatchewan India office Victor Lee, Consul General of Canada Patrick Hébert, and Vice President of Research at University of Saskatchewan Dr. Baljit Singh. “Cooperation between Punjab and Canada especially province of Saskatchewan can be mutually beneficially,” he told the delegation.

Mann added that it is a matter of pride that a large number of Punjabis have also carved a niche for themselves in the political arena of Canada too, and advocated strong ties between Punjab and Canadian province.

During the meeting CM showcased Punjab as the most preferred industrial destination across the country. He invited the delegation from Saskatchewan to encourage the entrepreneurs to invest in Punjab which has a favourable atmosphere for industrial growth.

