Mann showcases Punjab as ‘future-ready’ investment hub in South Korea

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on the concluding day of his South Korea conducted a roadshow which saw participation by leading industrial giants, who evinced their keen interest in investing in Punjab. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during the Punjab investment roadshow, in Seoul on Tuesday. (@BhagwantMann X)

Addressing the business leaders, the CM highlighted Punjab’s transformation into a stable, transparent, and future-ready investment destination.

He said that Punjab’s robust industrial ecosystem, reliable and cost-competitive power, peaceful labour relations, a talented, resilient and hardworking workforce, coupled with seamless connectivity to major markets, makes it the most preferable investment destination.

Mann reiterated that Punjab’s governance model places the investor at the centre, ensuring predictability, efficiency, and full support throughout the business lifecycle.

The CM emphasised Punjab’s vision to build technology-driven, innovation-led, and mutually beneficial partnerships with South Korea across priority sectors.

He reinforced the commitment of the Punjab government to welcome South Korean companies, promoting innovation-led industrial development, and building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships. “There is a scope for collaboration in sectors like manufacturing, technology, food processing, and research,” the CM said.

Mann also showcased the state’s governance and regulatory reforms, including the FastTrack Punjab single-window system offering 173 services, auto-deemed approvals, PAN-based business identifiers, and amendments to the Punjab Right to Business Act enabling time-bound in-principle approvals.

He also highlighted Punjab’s industrial infrastructure, adding that over ₹1.4 lakh crore of on-ground investments have already been facilitated through Invest Punjab.

The CM called upon the investors to join the state at the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13 to 15 next year2026 at Mohali.