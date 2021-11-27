Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mann slams successive govt for recruiting non-Punjabis
chandigarh news

Mann slams successive govt for recruiting non-Punjabis

In a statement, Mann appealed to the people of Punjab to give a stern response to the distrust shown by the two parties and their leaders towards in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections
Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday termed the recruitment of non-Punjabis by the Congress and the Akali-BJP government for the security of the chief minister as a “betrayal” with Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

In a statement, Mann appealed to the people of Punjab to give a stern response to the distrust shown by the two parties and their leaders towards in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

“SAD’s Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal as well as Congress’ Capt Amarinder Singh had no faith in the people of Punjab and gave jobs to 209 people from other states in the ‘Special Protection Unit’ set up for their security while only 19 youth of Punjab got the job,” he alleged.

He asked present chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa what decision their government had taken on this. “Will a case be registered against them?” he questioned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP