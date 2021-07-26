Mann slams Tomar’s remarks against farmers

Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday objected to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s remarks calling the farmers’ movement and farmers’ parliament absurd.

Accusing the central government leaders of making such frivolous statements, Mann said the laws being imposed in the name of agrarian reforms are nonsensical. “If the government does not give up its attempt to ignore or suppress the protests with dictatorial arrogance, then the farmers’ sansad or the agitation will not be confined to Delhi but will spread across the country,” he said in a statement.

Mann said the AAP has been opposed to these three agricultural laws and will continue to do so till these are repealed. “During the monsoon session, I will not miss any opportunity to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, along with all ruling MPs and ministers,” he said.