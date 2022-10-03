Mann thanks Centre for renaming Chandigarh airport

Soon after passage of the Confidence Motion in the Punjab assembly on Monday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, thanked Government of India, for renaming Chandigarh airport as ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport’.

Mann said, Punjab government will also make efforts to get Halwara domestic airport in Ludhiana renamed as ‘Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha airport’. “I will request the Union aviation minister for the same as it is prerogative of the Central government to name rename airports. But we must name our airports, railway stations, bus stands on the name of martyrs,” said the chief minister.