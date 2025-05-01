Menu Explore
Mann trying to divide Punjab, Haryana: Bittu

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 01, 2025 05:54 AM IST

By raking up the water issue with Haryana, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was trying to divide the two states, at a time when the country was united against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Wednesday.

Bittu said the whole country stands united against the merciless killing of 26 people in Pahalgam. (HT Fi)

The BJP leader’s statement came a day after Mann refused the release of more water to Haryana, stating that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share.

Bittu said the whole country stands united against the merciless killing of 26 people in Pahalgam. “At this point in time, when everybody stands united to give a befitting reply (to Pakistan) why did you (Mann) speak about creating division,” asked Bittu referring to Mann’s statement over the water issue.

“You (Mann) have tried to divide two brothers (Punjab and Haryana) at this point in time and you should seek an apology,” said Bittu in a video posted on his Facebook account.

