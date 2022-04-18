Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mann’s visit to Delhi to see govt schools’ functioning postponed
chandigarh news

Mann’s visit to Delhi to see govt schools’ functioning postponed

The fresh date for his visit will be decided in two-three days, they said. No reason was given for the postponement of Mann’s visit
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s April 18 visit to Delhi government schools has been postponed, Aam Aadmi Party sources said on Sunday.

The fresh date for his visit will be decided in two-three days, they said. No reason was given for the postponement of Mann’s visit.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on April 14 announced Mann’s visit.

“And on Monday, April 18, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will come to visit our government schools along with his many officials. They are coming to see how such improvements are achieved as they have to do the same in Punjab,” Kejriwal had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP