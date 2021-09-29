Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manpreet takes charge and Punjab FM, says challenges before state huge

Manpreet, who has been given charge of taxation in addition to finance that he held in the Capt Amarinder Singh government, said he has been given the added responsibility of commercial taxation, including GST, VAT and other miscellaneous levies on petroleum products
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:44 AM IST
There is always ‘dil maange more’ and you can be rest assured that this government, and I, as its FM, will do everything to bring joy and festivities to your lives and homes, said Punjab minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Finance, taxation, governance reforms and programme implementation minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who assumed charge on Tuesday, said that the challenge before the state government was huge, particularly to reach and penetrate with far greater thrust in areas where it has not been able to make as much contribution as was expected.

“There is always ‘dil maange more’ and you can be rest assured that this government, and I, as its FM, will do everything to bring joy and festivities to your lives and homes,” he told reporters after taking charge.

Manpreet, who has been given charge of taxation in addition to finance that he held in the Capt Amarinder Singh government, said he has been given the added responsibility of commercial taxation, including GST, VAT and other miscellaneous levies on petroleum products.

Manpreet said the state has done well, rather exceptionally well, so far despite a near bankrupt treasury that it inherited in 2017 from the previous regime. “However, for a finance minister, the situation is always challenging, never providing a minute of rest or comfort”, he added.

