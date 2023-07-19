35-year-old man dies after slipping into Ghaggar

The body of a 35-year-old man was fished out from Ghaggar after he slipped in the river on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Yogesh Kumar, is a resident of Beer Ghaggar village.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident comes despite Section 144 of CrPC being in place, banning people from going near Ghaggar.

During Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s recent visit to assess the damage caused by the swollen river to the Herbal park in Sector 26, residents had pointed out that the imposition of Section 144 by the district authorities remains on paper.

As per police, Yogesh had gone near the river to relieve himself when he slipped and fell into the river. His body was fished out near Hotel North Park.

Police said that the body has been kept in the mortuary of civil hospital, Sector 6, and will be handed over to family after post-mortem.

Yogesh worked as security guard in a private housing society in the city. He is married and has three children, two daughters and a son.

On June 25, Deen Dayal, 26, had been swept away by Ghaggar in a flash flood. There has been no information about him since. Dayal worked as a labourer.

Chances of light rain in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Chances of light rain in the city will continue as the Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the region will start to lose its effect on Wednesday. As per India Meteorological Department, chances of light rain will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, but the monsoon system is likely to again pick up around Friday.

As per IMD officials, the Western Disturbance has affected the hilly reaches more than the plains, which is why there hasn’t been rain in Chandigarh for the past couple of days. Further, the system is much weaker than last week, which had led to the record rainfall in the city combined with the monsoon system.

The maximum temperature went down from 34.8°C on Monday to 32.8°C on Tuesday due to cloudy weather for most of the day. Minimum temperature rose from 28.3°C on Monday to 28.6°C on Tuesday.

In the next three days, while maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C, minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

