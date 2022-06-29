Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man’s body found in gutter in Ambala, wife booked for murder
chandigarh news

Man’s body found in gutter in Ambala, wife booked for murder

A woman was booked under murder charges after the dead body of her husband was allegedly recovered from a gutter with the limbs tied in Ambala Cantonment, police said on Tuesday
Police booke a woman for murder after her husband’s body found in gutter in Ambala (iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A woman was booked under murder charges after the dead body of her husband was allegedly recovered from a gutter with the limbs tied in Ambala Cantonment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Rohtash was a daily wager from Sector 34 in Ghasitpur area. His wife has been identified as Kamlesh.

The deceased’s brother Inderpal said he came to know that Rohatsh has not been home for the last two days on Monday, adding, “In the morning, a dead body was recovered from a gutter in front of Rohtash’s house. The body’s face was covered, and limbs tied. The gutter was also covered with a wooden sheet. It was later identified as my brother’s body. Last week, Rohtash had a quarrel with his wife.”

Inderpal alleged that the deceased’s wife had killed him and later dumped the body in the open sewer. A case was registered under sections 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at the Parao police station.

RELATED STORIES

Station in-charge inspector Suraj Kumar, meanwhile, said, “The actual cause of death will be clear after the autopsy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP