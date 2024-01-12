Mansa: 2 senior citizens clubbed to death at their house

Two elderly persons were found murdered at their house at Ahmadpur village in Mansa district early on Thursday. Victims Ranjit Kaur, 60, Jangir Singh, 65. (HT File)

The victims were identified as Jangir Singh, 65, and his sister-in-law, Ranjit Kaur, 60.

Investigators said both had injury marks on their heads and it is suspected that they were attacked by unidentified persons late on Wednesday night.

Cops have, however, ruled out robbery as no valuables were found missing from the house.

Jangir’s son Birbal Singh said his wife Paramjit Kaur was the first to discover the bodies. He added that they live in a joint family and all members have a cordial relationship.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said it was surprising that no one at home noticed when two persons were clubbed to death.

“We have certain clues, and our teams are gathering evidence,” said the SSP.

Budhlada deputy superintendent of police Manjit Singh said forensic experts are looking for leads. “A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons. Probe is on,” he added.