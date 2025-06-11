Mansa court refuses to block screening of documentary on Moose Wala by foreign broadcaster

A district court of Mansa on Tuesday refused to issue any order to block the screening of a documentary on the slain Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala by a foreign broadcaster. A district court of Mansa on Tuesday refused to issue any order to block the screening of a documentary on the slain Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala by a foreign broadcaster. (HT File)

The documentary is scheduled to be screened at an event in Mumbai on June 11, a date that coincides with the singer’s birth anniversary.

In the civil suit, Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh has named Ishleen Kaur, Ankur Jain and foreign broadcaster as the respondents.

Hearing a civil suit, the civil judge (senior division) Rajinder Singh Nagpal refrained from issuing any direction on an application seeking to stop the screening of the documentary. The judicial officer will hear the matter on June 12.

Balkaur’s lawyer, Satinder Pal Singh, said that the petitioner pleaded for screening to be stopped as the event scheduled for June 11 could compromise the ongoing trial and infringe upon their privacy.

“The court has fixed the next date for Thursday. The documentary may be screened as the court did not accept the plea to block the screening,” Satinder Pal Singh said.

Singer-turned-politician Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, while he was travelling in a car without his official security guards of the Punjab Police at Jawaharke, adjoining his native village Musa in Mansa district.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has close ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

Brar has been designated an ‘individual terrorist’ by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On June 6, Balkaur filed two complaints with the Maharashtra Police to ban the screening of the documentary in Mumbai, alleging that it could be an attempt to tarnish his son’s legacy.

In a complaint filed with the Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai’s Juhu police station, Balkaur said that the foreign broadcaster was organising a programme in Juhu on June 11 at 3 pm to screen the documentary.

Balkaur’s lawyer said they have not received any reply from the Maharashtra police authorities about any action initiated on the complaints filed last week.

Balkaur sought a ban on the documentary, citing that documentary makers used the name, image, and life story of the slain singer without the family’s consent or permission.

It was also claimed that invitations were sent to people, who had some unknown facts about the Punjabi singer that had not been published or revealed anywhere and would be shown in the documentary.

Balkaur also alleged that the documentary may be an attempt to spoil his son’s legacy.