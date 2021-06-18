Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mansa, Pathankot get new police chiefs

Gulneet Singh Khurana is new Amritsar (rural) SSP, replacing Dhruv Dahiya, who proceeds on central deputation
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
The posting orders were issued on Thursday and have been implemented with immediate effect. (Representational photo)

Gulneet Singh Khurana has been posted as the Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) in place of Dhruv Dahiya, who has proceeded on central deputation.

Mansa SSP Surendra Lamba replaces Khurana as the new Pathankot police chief.

Narinder Bhargav, the assistant inspector general (AIG), crime branch-criminal investigation department (CB-CID), Ludhiana, with additional charge of SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Bathinda, has been posted as the Mansa SSP.

The posting orders, issued on Thursday, are with immediate effect.

