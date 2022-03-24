Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mansa police launch 24-hour cybercrime helpline

Apart from the round-the-clock cybercrime helpline, complaints can also be sent to the email ID, ssp.mansa@nic.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

The Mansa district police on Wednesday launched a cyber helpdesk window in order to easily report cybercrimes and online frauds.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said the facility would remain open 24 hours for the convenience of the general public. The dedicated window will be operational on the ground floor adjacent to the SSP office.

Pareek said anyone can drop a complaint at the help desk window at any time and experts will take prompt action on the complaint, including sending online requests for blocking the transaction or reporting a fake profile on social media platforms.

An inspector-rank officer has been appointed as officer-in-charge of the cyber cell. Police personnel will also provide assistance to citizens in drafting and submitting complaints, he added.

Apart from the round-the-clock helpdesk, complaints can also be sent to the email ID, ssp.mansa@nic.in.

