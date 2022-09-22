Mansa resident booked for killing pet dog

A Mansa resident has been booked for beating to death the family’s pet dog over a dispute with his brother.

Complainant Gagandeep Singh of Serkha village said that his brother, Jagdeep Singh, thrashed the seven-year-old German shepherd dog, Rocky, with a spade at their residence and killed it. The incident took place on Monday morning.

Boha station house officer (SHO) Harbhajan Singh said a post-mortem examination of the dog was conducted and efforts are on to arrest the accused, who is on the run.

A case under Sections 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and 429 (killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (1) (causing suffering to animal) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been registered.