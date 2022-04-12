Marginal drop in maximum temperatures in Haryana, Punjab
There was a marginal drop in day temperatures in most parts in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday but hot weather conditions prevailed, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 37.5 degrees Celsius.
Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department's weather report said here.
Among other places in the state, Hisar recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 39.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 38.9 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 40.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 40.8 degrees Celsius, it said.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 39,5 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 37.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 40 degrees Celsius, Patiala 39.1 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 39.9 degrees Celsius.
Mohit Kamboj asks BMC to withdraw show cause notice
Mumbai A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj citing illegal alterations within the premises of the Khushi Pride Belmondo Building at Santacruz (West), Kamboj on Tuesday filed his reply stating that the notice is illegal and have asked the civic body to withdraw it. In the notice, the BMC had pointed out several alterations as unauthorised construction.
Bhopal Police registers FIR against Congress leader over his tweet
Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets. The FIR was filed based on the complaint of one a resident of Bhopal, Prakash Mande. The case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 465, 505 (2) of IPC. Mande complained that Singh posted a fabricated photo that might instigate communal violence.
5124 posts created for UPSSF, to provide security at district courts
The home department press note stated that as many as 87 posts have been created for UPSSF headquarters in Lucknow and 5,037 posts for five companies, to be initially set up at Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur. The press note further read that the posts of five commandants and five deputy commandants each, along with 25 assistant commandants have been created for five companies of UPSSF.
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested
The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned Luv Gurjar's marriage proposal. SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday. The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.
