Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament kicks off on April 25

Two international teams, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, will participate in the fifth edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2024. Air Vice Marshal Sartaj Bedi (third from right), along with senior officers, after the press conference at 3 BRD, Air Force Station in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The tournament, scheduled from April 25 to 30, will beheld at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh. The teams will be divided into four pools.

Air Vice Marshal Sartaj Bedi, assistant chief of the air staff (org & ceremonial), while addressing the media on Wednesday at 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, said, “Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh’s passion for hockey is unparalleled. He was an inspiration for air warriors not only to lead from the front in wars but also in the field of sports.”

Bedi further added that the Indian Air Force has been consistently producing athletes, who have represented India at various international competitions and brought laurels to the nation and for the IAF.

Group captain Amit Dhami said a total of 12 teams were participating this time, including two teams from overseas- Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Air Force, making it an international affair.

The teams of Indian Air Force, Chandigarh XI, State Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Industrial Security Force, Punjab Police, Army XI, Indian Navy, Indian Railways and Rail Coach Factory will participate in the tournament, he added.

The winners and runners-up of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes of ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively.

The man of the match will also receive ₹10,000 in every game.

Harjeet Singh, captain of the Chandigarh XI team, who also captained the Indian squad at the 2016 Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup, said these kinds of tournaments boosted players’ performance.