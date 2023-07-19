CU student murder: No arrests yet, police say deceased’s female friend was present at murder spot

A day after two masked men shot dead a 21-year-old student of Chandigarh University after knocking on the door of his rented accommodation in Sarpanch Colony, Bhagomajra, Kharar, police are yet to make any arrests.

Another student visiting him had suffered a bullet injury and two of his friends, also in the room at the time, had a narrow escape.

Police investigation has revealed that a female friend of the deceased was also present in the house at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating an old brawl of the deceased’s family in Bhiwani in 2017. A case was also registered in the matter. As per officials, police are raiding possible hideouts of suspects in Haryana.

Since the deceased, Anuj, had a scuffle outside a restaurant in Mohali around eight months ago, police investigation is also exploring that angle.

“We questioned a man about Anuj’s previous fights and are trying to trace the shooters. We are close to solving the case,” a senior officer said.

An officer privy to the investigation said, “There are very few CCTV cameras in the area and we could not ascertain the vehicle used by the accused.” Police have also questioned a few students.

Anuj Kumar, who hailed from Bhiwani in Haryana, was a final-year student of computer science engineering at Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

The other injured student, Praneet Sharma, 21, a native of Nagali village, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, is a third-year student of the same course.

Praneet said when he was at Anuj’s house on Sunday, where the deceased’s friends, Sandeep Bhatti, Vipal, Nitin and Ankit, were present.

“Around 11 pm, Vipal and Ankit went to the nearby market, while Anuj and I were sitting in the living room. Nitin was in another room. At 11.10 pm, the doorbell rang and Sandeep opened the main door,” Praneet added.

Two masked men were on the other side and asked for Anuj and Sandeep. Before Anuj could react, one of them took out a gun and fired six to seven shots at him, said Praneet.

“Four bullets hit Anuj and one bullet hit my left knee. We fell on the ground and the shooters fled the spot,” Praneet added.

The injured were taken to Kharar civil hospital, where Anuj was declared brought dead and Praneet was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Kharar City police booked the shooters under sections 302, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

