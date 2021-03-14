Mason arrested for murdering 45-year-old baker in Chandigarh’s Sector 53
The 45-year-old baker, found dead in Sector 53 on March 8, was murdered by a mason over a woman they both had extra-marital relations with, police said on Sunday.
The accused, Kamal, alias Komal, 52, was arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Saturday. He hails from Azamgarh district in UP and currently lives in Chandigarh’s Kajheri village.
Police said after the victim, Kedar, who lived on rent in Sector 52 and was a native of Maharaj Ganj, UP, was found dead, his mobile phone records were checked. Further probe revealed that he was having extra-marital relations with a woman, who lived in Adarsh Colony, Sector 54.
When police questioned her, she told them about Kamal and that he had an argument with Kedar on March 7.
Police raided Kamal’s house, but couldn’t find him there and his mobile phone was also switched off. Thereon, a police team went to Uttar Pradesh to trace him and arrested him in Agra on Saturday.
During questioning, he disclosed that he and Kedar were seeing the same woman for which he had confronted him near Bassi Cinema, Phase 2, Mohali, on March 7.
Furious with Kedar, he conspired to kill him and attacked him near a park in Sector 53 with a stick on March 8. After beating Kedar to death, he fled from the city.
The accused was presented in a court on Sunday and sent to one-day police remand. According to police, he doesn’t have any previous criminal record.
He is now facing a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The victim is survived by his wife and four children, who stay in UP.
