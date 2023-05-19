Ludhiana: Friend held after man dies of suspected drug overdose

A day after a mason died due to suspected drug overdose, the police on Friday arrested one of his friends on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Bunty of Dhandra village in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, seven of the accused were yet to be arrested in the case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Bunty of Dhandra village.

The accused who are absconding are Rakesh Kumar, Paras Sahni, Aakash, Rajan Dhudia, Gurpreet Singh and Bablu.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who was a Dhandra resident.

The complainant stated that her son had left the house with Sukhwinder on Wednesday evening stating that he will return in a few minutes. When he did not return till late, they started a search for him.

She said that on Thursday morning, the locals informed her that the body of her son was lying in a vacant plot.

The woman said that her son was a drug addict, but he was undergoing treatment for drug de-addiction. She suspected that Sukhwinder had administered overdose of drugs to her son following which he died.

Sub-inspector Harmesh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that following the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Sukhwinder under section 304 of the IPC and arrested him. During questioning, the accused revealed the names of the rest of the accused following which the police booked them too.

The sub-inspector said that the accused told police that they gathered at a park at Dhandra road and injected drugs in their veins.

