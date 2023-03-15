Massive fire engulfs paddy straw on 7 acres of land in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi

The paddy straw bales stacked in seven acres of land caught massive fire in Haidrabad Dona village of Sultanpur Lodhi tehsil on Wednesday. It took more than 10 hours for firefighters and locals to douse the fire. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal assisted the locals in dousing the flames.

(HT Photo)

More than 30 fire tenders were put in place to control fire so as to save standing wheat crop in nearby agricultural fields.

Joga Singh, Sarpanch of Chakchela village, said a private paper mill had taken his seven acres of land on lease to stack tonnes of paddy straw last year. “The company was to vacate land on February 25 but it didn’t. The fire started around 11am due to sparking in high-tension electric wire near the field,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seechewal said locals and firefighters toiled hard to stop the fire from spreading further as it could have created havoc to standing crop.