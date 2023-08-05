Search operations intensify after terrorists kill 3 soldiers in Kashmir’s Kulgam

After the killing of three soldiers on Friday, the army has launched massive search operation to trace the attackers as officials believe they (militants) could be hiding in the Halan forests in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Relatives and neighbours mourn the death of rifleman Waseem Sarwar at his residence in Bandipora on Saturday. After the killing of three soldiers on Friday, the army has launched massive search operation to trace the attackers as officials believe they (militants) could be hiding in the Halan forests in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the army claimed that three soldiers were killed in an encounter between militants and the army, sources said the army patrol got ambushed deep inside the Halan forests in Kulgam that is frequently used by militants as transit point. Fresh reinforcements, including para-commandos and more troopers are conducting search operations in the forests. Even drones are being used to detect the movement of the militants who, officials said, could be four to five in number.

Defense spokesman MK Sahu said the search operation is in progress to track down terrorists. “The operation is underway in the forests.”

Earlier, army had said the operation was launched on a specific information about terrorists’ presence in the area.

“Operation Halan Kulgam. On specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by security forces on August 4, 2023. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted late last night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Army while paying tributes to valour and sacrifices of soldiers identified them as

Havildar Babulal Haritwal, signalman Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh and rifleman Waseem Sarwar of the 34 Rashtriya Rifles.

A pall of gloom descended on the native place of rifleman Waseem in Bandipora when news about his death reached there.

A large number of people assembled at his house to offer condolences to the family of the soldier. However, the body of Waseem, who had joined the army in 2014, hasn’t been handed over to his family yet. He is survived by wife, parents, two brothers and sisters. Waseem was known as a good football player.

“It is disheartening to learn about the death of Waseem Ahmad, an army jawan from #Bandipora while fighting with the terrorists in #Kulgam district. My humble tribute goes to the brave soldier who gave his life in the line of duty. I stand in solidarity with his family and express my deepest gratitude for his service and sacrifice,” former legislator and minister Usman Majid tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}