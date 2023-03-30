Massive search ops in Hoshiarpur village after suspects abandon car following police chase

Breaking of a naka by a speeding SUV on Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road on Tuesday night, kick-started a massive search operation by the Punjab police, who suspected that it could be the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides trying to give them a slip. An alert was sounded in the area, and police personnel from the entire Doaba region was pressed into the service.

The SUV abandoned by escapees who the police suspect are Amritpal Singh and his aides. (HT Photo)

This came after intelligence inputs suggested that Waris Punjab De chief may enter any of the Sikh shrines before offering to surrender to the Punjab Police. A high alert was sounded in Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and Anandpur Sahib.

As a police team chased the Toyota Innova to Mernaian Kalan village in the Hoshiarpur district, the occupants abandoned the vehicle at a religious site and escaped on foot into the surrounding fields by scaling the wall of the building. More police force reached the spot and combed the area. A door-to-door search was started, but it failed to trace the escapees. Several locals were questioned about the movement of suspects but to no avail.

Additional director general of police (law and order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon and other senior officers remained present in the village throughout the night. The police officers neither confirmed nor denied that the exercise was aimed at nabbing Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18. The police took the abandoned SUV bearing no PB-10-CK 0527 into its possession. The Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road remained under police siege till Wednesday afternoon. Police have also collected CCTV footage from all religious deras located in the vicinity.

Amritpal’s Hoshiarpur connection had come to the fore when village Kotla Naudh Singh’s Harpreet Singh Happy was arrested for providing a vehicle to the Waris Punjab De chief to escape the police net.