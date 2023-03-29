Nothing can harm me: 10 things Amritpal Singh said in surprise video amid surrender speculation

After keeping the police on their toes for 10 days, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Wednesday sprang a surprise as he released an undated video with a message for his followers to unite. The date and place of the video is not known though Amritpal Singh in the video claims to have escaped the police suggesting that the video has been shot after March 18 -- when the Punjab Police launched the massive operation against Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De. Read | '6 feet, fair wheatish': Notice against Amritpal Singh ahead of ‘surrender’ Screenshot of the undated video of Amritpal Singh which surfaced on Wednesday. (PTI)

Here is what Amritpal Singh said in the video:

1. Amritpal Singh confirmed that he has not been arrested yet. This is significant as Waris Punjab De legal cell approached the high court alleging that Amritpal Singh is in the illegal custody of the police. Read | 'If Amritpal Singh surrenders at Golden Temple...': What police said

2. Amritpal Singh said he is fine and in high spirits. "Main chardhi kala chaan, koi ve mera vaal vinga nahi kar sakya," Amritpal Singh said. Read | In Hoshiarpur, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh escape Punjab Police again

3. Wearing a black turban and a shawl in the video, Amritpal made an appeal to the Sikh community to unite. Thanking those who have protested the detention of Sikh youngsters, Amritpal Singh said this is not about his arrest as he was never afraid of the arrest.

4. Amritpal Singh said he did not know what was happening in the state as the mobile internet services were suspended. "I have now seen some news showing what is happening in Punjab," he said adding that the Beant Singh government had done the same thing with the Sikhs.

5. "They did not even spare women and children and also sent even handicapped youth to jails," he said.

6. If the government wanted to arrest him, they could have come to his house and in that case, he would have surrendered, Amritpal Singh said. "But they tried to trap me by deploying lakhs of police personnel. God helped me escape," Amritpal Singh said.

7. Akal Takht Jathedar gave 24 hours to the government to release those who have been detained but the government challenged the Akal Takht -- the Jathedar sahab should take a strong stand, Amritpal Singh said.

8. Urging Sikhs in India and abroad, Amritpal Singh said a Sarbat Khalsa should be called on the occasion of Baisakhi.

9. "My arrest is in the hands of God. No one can harm me," Amritpal Singh said.

10. "For a very long time, our community has got entangled with holding small morchas on many issues," Amritpal Singh said.

Amritpal Singh was live from a YouTube account which was immediately banned in India. On Wednesday, there were strong speculations that Amritpal Singh would surrender at Golden Temple and was negotiating his surrender terms with the police and the government through a mediator. That it would be considered as a surrender and not arrest, he will not be tortured in the custody and he will not be taken out of Punjab were said to be the three conditions for his surrender. Punjab Police refuted the claims and said there was no communication channel with Amritpal Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON