Fields in 45 Ferozepur villages submerged

Release of a large volume of water from the Harikee headworks over the last 24 hours has left agricultural land in over 45 villages in Ferozepur along Sutlej river submerged.

As of Tuesday, farming areas of approximately 25 villages in Makhu, a rural town in the Zira sub-division of Fazilka, including Manu Machi, as well as crops in about 20 villages near the Ferozepur-Mallanwala road, were flooded.

Villages like Muthayenwala, Nihala Lavera, Talli Ghulam and others in Ferozepur are among those severely affected, with numerous houses completely submerged. Additionally, a breach in the Dhussi Bundh near Gidarpindi toll plaza has resulted in flooding of approximately 25 villages in Makhu area.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said, “Although around 2.19 lakh cusecs of water has passed through the Harikee headworks in the last 24 hours, the majority of the area has not experienced significant losses in terms of human or livestock casualties.”

Dhiman also added, “The next 24 hours are critical as more water will be released from the Harikee headworks, potentially raising the water level in the already submerged fields. However, we are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to handle any emergencies. The army has also been put on standby.”

Dhiman assured, “All farmers affected by floods will receive appropriate compensation according to established norms. Furthermore, we have reinforced all weak points in the embankments. The majority of the district is not under threat, except for low-lying areas adjacent to the creek of the Sutlej river.”

“We have set up rehabilitation camps in each block of Ferozepur but so far no one has reached there,” the DC added.

