Master cadre teachers scuffle with cops outside Punjab CMs’s residence

Master cadre teachers, protesting for allotment of stations, outside the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Sangrur on Saturday, got into a scuffle with the police as they tried to jump the barricades.

The Master cadre teachers were marching towards the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Sangrur on Saturday when they got into a scuffle with the police after being stopped. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The union has been protesting under the banner of 4146 teachers of master cadre, seeking allotment of stations. Union leader Sandeep Singh Gill said the state government had given them joining letters in January this year, but three months on, they are yet to receive posting orders.

“We are yet to join the service. If the government fails to allot stations in the coming days, we will intensify our struggle,” he added.