Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Immigration consultant dupes Mohali man of 82 lakh, booked

Immigration consultant dupes Mohali man of 82 lakh, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 04, 2023 01:29 AM IST

Police said the accused, identified as Kamal Garg, alias Laveesh Singla, of Phase 7, Mohali, is absconding and raids are being conducted to trace him

The Mataur police have booked the owner of an immigration company for allegedly duping a Mohali resident of 82.5 lakh after promising to help his family settle abroad.

The case was registered on the complaint of Santosh, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali. (HT File)
The case was registered on the complaint of Santosh, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali. (HT File)

Police said the accused, identified as Kamal Garg, alias Laveesh Singla, of Phase 7, is absconding and raids are being conducted to trace him.

The case was registered on the complaint of Santosh, a resident of Phase 9. In his complaint on March 15, Santosh alleged that the accused had taken 82.5 lakh for helping him and his family secure visas to move abroad.

Santosh alleged that the accused neither gave him the visas nor returned the money. The case was investigated by the human trafficking unit of the Mohali police. Following the probe, police found clinching evidence of cheating and lodged an FIR against the accused on the instructions of the Mohali SSP.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Emigration Act has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out