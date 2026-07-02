Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana: CM rolls out cash dole scheme for women, releases 1st tranche

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) flagship “Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana,” under which more than 40 lakh women across the state began receiving monthly financial assistance, fulfilling one of the party’s key pre-poll promises made ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the launch of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Dhuri, Sangrur, on Wednesday. (@BhagwantMannX)

Under the scheme, women from the general category will receive financial assistance of ₹1,000 a month, while Scheduled Caste (SC) women will get ₹1,500 per month. At the launch, the government credited three months’ assistance in a single instalment, transferring ₹3,000 and ₹4,500, respectively, directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

So far, over 40 lakh women have registered under the scheme. Punjab has an estimated 1.02 crore women aged 18 years and above who are eligible to apply.

Mann launched the scheme through a dedicated web portal from his assembly constituency, Dhuri, in Sangrur district. Senior AAP leaders, including Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, Punjab unit president and cabinet minister Aman Arora, and the chief minister’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, were present at the event.

Calling the scheme ‘historic’, Mann said the financial assistance may not make women wealthy but would provide them with dignity and self-respect.

“Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself. Strengthening their financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing their participation in social and economic decision-making,” he said.

The chief minister said the government was returning taxpayers’ money to the people through the welfare measures.

“Today, three months’ assistance has been transferred to the bank accounts of women, and it will go a long way in strengthening their empowerment. The state government is working for the people. We have provided free electricity to households, given more than 68,000 government jobs, improved roads, closed toll plazas, saving ₹70 lakh every day, strengthened quality education and healthcare, built infrastructure, and undertaken several other major initiatives,” he said.

Mann said the scheme has been launched with meticulous planning to ensure that it continues uninterrupted in the years ahead. “This assistance will provide crucial support to economically weaker families,” he said, adding that around 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit and the state government has earmarked ₹9,300 crore in the budget.