Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Max Hospital in Mohali launches surgical robot

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 01:45 AM IST
Dr Seema Wadhwa from Max Hospital discussing the launch of the surgical robot in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Max Hospital in Mohali has launched the ‘Da Vinci Xi’, a robot which will be used for surgeries under various disciplines including gynaecology, oncology, urology, general surgery, bariatric (weight loss), hernia and gastrointestinal.

Dr Vivek Bindal, associate director of bariatric and robotic surgery; and Dr Anupam Goel, consultant bariatric and GI surgery, said this surgical robot will enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.

Dr Seema Wadhwa, associate director of gynaecology, said, “Robotic Surgery allows surgeons to access areas which are difficult to reach with precision and large magnification. In robotic surgery, small incisions are made instead of large ones, which is therefore less invasive than traditional surgeries.”

