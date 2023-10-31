News / Cities / Chandigarh News / MBBS student ends life in Jhajjar, one booked

MBBS student ends life in Jhajjar, one booked

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 31, 2023 06:10 AM IST

Police said the girl’s body was handed over to her family after conducting an autopsy at the civil hospital in Jhajjar

: A first year MBBS student, hailing from Shimla, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at Jhajjar’s Ghirawar World College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, police said on Monday.

MBBS student ends life in Jhajjar, one booked (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Dujana police station in-charge Sunil said that a fellow student had spotted the girl hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Sunday night.

“The victim’s father, who is working in the agriculture and welfare department in the Himachal Pradesh government, alleged that a youth from Shimla had been harassing his daughter. He has been booked for abetment to suicide. The girl’s body was handed over to her family after conducting an autopsy at the civil hospital in Jhajjar,” the SHO added.

