Panchkula sets up rapid task force to check water logging during monsoons

Ahead of monsoon, the civic body has announced the constitution of a rapid task force, to be headed by the chief sanitary inspector, to deal with water logging.

Panchkula will set up a rapid task force to check water logging in the city during monsoons. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal Corporation, (MC) commissioner Sachin Gupta. on Tuesday issued orders for the same. The civic body had earlier on May 29 taken the decision to set up a task force after a meeting to discuss the beautification of the city.

Gupta said under the new set up, complaints of water logging received on the helpline number, 9696120120, or WhatsApp, will be forwarded to the chief sanitary inspector. Following that, the assistant sanitation inspector of the concerned ward will visit the spot and give directions to the supervisor and the cleaning staff. The assistant sanitary inspector (ASI) concerned will visit the spot and the supervisor will monitor the situation until resolution.

Gupta said if a motor or machinery is needed at any place, the chief sanitary inspector will make the arrangements through the executive engineer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gupta has also instructed the officers to mark waterlogged areas in their respective areas and remain vigilant.