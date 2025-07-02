Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
MC chief orders action against roadside garbage dumping, illegal slaughtering

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2025 10:43 PM IST

The meeting was attended by MC joint commissioners Ankur Mahindroo and Abhishek Sharma, assistant commissioner Neeraj Jain, SE Praveen Singla, CSO Ashwani Sahota, health officer Vipal Malhotra, and other officials.

In a bid to curb roadside garbage dumping, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has instructed the health branch to maintain strict cleanliness standards or face disciplinary action.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal addressing a meeting with MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Chairing a review meeting at the MC Zone A office on Wednesday, Dachalwal directed chief sanitary inspectors (CSIs) and sanitary inspectors (SIs) to ensure that neither residents nor garbage collectors dump waste on roadsides or vacant plots. He stressed that violators should be regularly penalised and that sweepers’ attendance must be closely monitored to ensure cleanliness across the city.

Dachalwal also instructed that meetings be held with market association members to discourage shopkeepers and vendors from throwing garbage on roads after business hours. He warned that repeat offenders among commercial establishments would face strict action.

He further emphasised the need for timely garbage removal from static compactor sites. The private firm managing these sites has been told to ensure all compactors are functional, with repairs expedited where necessary.

In addition, Dachalwal ordered an intensified crackdown on illegal slaughtering. Meat sellers have been asked to use the modern MC slaughterhouse on Hambran Road.

The commissioner directed zonal commissioners to personally oversee cleanliness efforts in their respective areas, adding that he would soon conduct surprise inspections. “Any lapses found on the ground will invite strict consequences,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / MC chief orders action against roadside garbage dumping, illegal slaughtering
