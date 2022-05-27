Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MC conducts anti encroachment drives in Ludhiana

Zonal commissioner (Zone-A) Neeraj Jain said the anti-encroachment drives were conducted on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu and will continue in the coming days.
MC teams during anti-encroachment drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 11:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) conducted anti-encroachment drives in different parts of the city on Friday. Zonal commissioner (Zone-A) Neeraj Jain also accompanied the teams in congested markets of Chaura Bazar, Mata Rani Chowk etc and warned the shopkeepers and vendors of strict legal action if they encroached upon the road portion again. The drive was also conducted in the old vegetable market, Rahon road and area near Vishwakarma chowk. Jain said the drives were conducted on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu and will continue in the coming days. FIRs will be registered against the regular offenders, he added.

Other Brief

Dist logs 3 fresh Covid cases

Ludhiana Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday. Of 1,09,938 cases reported in the district till now, 1,07,643 patients have recovered, and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. All 15 active cases in the district were under home isolation.

