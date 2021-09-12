MC field staff to report work progress daily: Chandigarh MC commissioner

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday directed all officers and officials of the civic body to submit their work progress along with photographs everyday through a Google Form.

Mitra said that this is to ensure 100% compliance of assignments given to the field staff. She added that this will not only help in record keeping, but also become an important tool for submitting assignments and eliciting response from staffers. She said that the form is simple to fill and necessary directions have been issued to officials concerned to impart necessary training to their subordinate staff.

She further said that after filling the form, their progress will automatically be saved as a draft. Senior officers can check the field reports and assignments on their phones immediately after submission.

The commissioner further said that necessary directions have been issued to all officers to fill this form during every field/site inspection/visit.

She said that the field staff and concerned officers will have to upload “before” and “after” photographs of work done in the progress form.