Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MC field staff to report work progress daily: Chandigarh MC commissioner
chandigarh news

MC field staff to report work progress daily: Chandigarh MC commissioner

Chandigarh MC commissioner directed the field staff to submit their work progress along with photographs everyday through a Google Form
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The field staff and officials concerned will also have to upload ‘before’ and ‘after’ photographs of work done in the progress form (HT photo)

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday directed all officers and officials of the civic body to submit their work progress along with photographs everyday through a Google Form.

Mitra said that this is to ensure 100% compliance of assignments given to the field staff. She added that this will not only help in record keeping, but also become an important tool for submitting assignments and eliciting response from staffers. She said that the form is simple to fill and necessary directions have been issued to officials concerned to impart necessary training to their subordinate staff.

She further said that after filling the form, their progress will automatically be saved as a draft. Senior officers can check the field reports and assignments on their phones immediately after submission.

The commissioner further said that necessary directions have been issued to all officers to fill this form during every field/site inspection/visit.

She said that the field staff and concerned officers will have to upload “before” and “after” photographs of work done in the progress form.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

One-year-old kidnapped boy rescued in Mohali, two arrested

Haryana’s new lokayukta administered oath of office

Centralised courses at Chandigarh colleges: Give consent for third counselling from Sept 14 to 16

Haryana governor asks govt to resolve farmers’ issue at earliest
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP