MC fund crunch: No fire department tableau at Chandigarh’s Republic Day parade

For the first time in the history of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), the fire department will not showcase its tableau at the Parade Ground in Sector 17 on Republic Day amid the ongoing fund crunch being faced by the civic body. Every year, on Independence Day and Republic Day, Chandigarh MC’s fire department showcases a tableau based on different fire safety themes. However, this year, officials have decided not to feature the department’s tableau during the Republic Day function. (HT Photo)

The cost of creating a tableau is around ₹2 lakh.

Station fire officer of Sector 17, Lal Bahadur Gautam, said, “We received directions from senior officials not to prepare a tableau this time. We do not know the reason, but it is the first time in the history of the fire department that there will be no tableau.”

Another senior official of the civic body said, “The main reason is the fund crunch. This time, we will have only one tableau on the theme ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, but will not have on fire safety.”

The fire department has been awarded twice in the past five years for presenting the best fire safety tableau.

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said, “I am not aware of this matter but will discuss it with the MC commissioner.”

At present, the corporation is going through financial difficulties and has even stalled several development projects due to a lack of funds.

UT to showcase tableau in Delhi after a decade

After failing to qualify for the prestigious event since 2014, Chandigarh will showcase its tableau at the Republic Day parade at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path. The theme is “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Development) to showcase the city’s rich cultural heritage and rapid development.

Chandigarh’s tableau was last featured in the parade in 2014, with the theme centered around Nek Chand’s famous Rock Garden, which was also selected after a 13-year gap.

The Republic Day parade in Delhi features tableaux from states, UTs and various government departments, each depicting unique themes. The Union ministry of defence oversees the selection process, which involves six qualifying rounds.