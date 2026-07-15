Chandigarh MC goes into overdrive to turn city spick-&-span ahead of PM visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporation went into an overdrive with just three days to go for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra during the cleanliness drive in Sector 26 grain market. (HT Photo)

From re-activating its WhatsApp helpline, 9915762917, and asking residents to report littering to ordering time-bound completion of civic works, and asking officials to ensure removal of encroachments and unauthorised garbage dumps, ensure uninterrupted public utilities, and enhance the appearance of roads, roundabouts and public spaces, the party is leaving no stone unturned to turn the city spick and span.

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The MC helpline number had been lying defunct for the last several months.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officers of Chandigarh administration and civic body, MC commissioner Amit Kumar reviewed preparations for the VVIP visit and ordered time-bound completion of civic works. He reviewed road repairs, sanitation, horticulture, street lighting, drainage, water supply, sewerage, parks, green belts and other civic infrastructure, stressing that every location must be clean, safe and visitor-ready.

Senior officers from engineering, horticulture, public health, sanitation, fire & rescue services, electrical, architecture, mechanical, enforcement, public relations and other departments attended the meeting.

MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora inspected Rajindra Park, the V5 road in Sector 11, Vigyan Path, Zero Waste Street and Community Centre in Sector 15, the public toilet and open ground near Gurdwara Sahib at Sector 7-C, and the V4/V3 Junction at Khalsa Light Point, Sector 26/7.

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The BJP-led a cleanliness drive at the Sector 26 grain market on Monday triggering a political slugfest. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the ruling party of turning sanitation into a photo opportunity, while the BJP defended the campaign as a public participation initiative inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The campaign saw the participation of party leaders, workers, traders and local residents. Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the campaign reflected the collective responsibility of citizens towards cleanliness and was in line with the PM’s vision of making cleanliness a people’s movement.

Both the Congress and AAP questioned why the BJP had remembered sanitation only days before the Prime Minister’s visit.

Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky termed the exercise a “political gimmick” and a “publicity stunt”, alleging that the BJP was attempting to divert attention from the city’s unresolved civic problems. He said the Sector 26 market had long been associated with poor sanitation and that even the Punjab and Haryana high court had previously expressed concern over the condition of the area. Lucky argued that symbolic cleaning drives could not hide years of administrative neglect, pointing to the Dadumajra dumping ground, overflowing garbage, clogged drains and the MC’s financial troubles.

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AAP Chandigarh president Vijaypal Singh said the BJP appeared to remember cleanliness only when a VIP visit was around the corner. He questioned the party over the city’s sanitation record despite its influence over the MC for nearly a decade and alleged that temporary clean-up exercises and leaders posing with brooms could not substitute for year-round civic maintenance. AAP observer Vineet Verma also accused the BJP of using the PM’s visit for political optics instead of addressing residents’ concerns.