MC launches Swachh Rankings for Chandigarh schools

The municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday launched the Swachh School Ranking Initiative. Schools will be assessed under parameters including visible cleanliness, source segregation, litter bins, on-site composting, toilets, IEC and aspirational indicators, RRR centres, environmental sustainability, eco-clubs and single use plastic ban. (File)

The city-wide programme, to be held from February 3 to 15, will aim at promoting cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene across government and private schools.

The initiative was formally launched by city mayor Saurabh Joshi during the Swachh School Orientation Programme organised for school principals and representatives in preparation for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi said that schools are the strongest foundation for building a clean and responsible society and clean habits start at school. Through the Swachh School Ranking Initiative, the MCC not just evaluating infrastructure, but shaping behaviour, responsibility and environmental consciousness among our children, he added.

He urged all schools to actively participate and treat cleanliness as a continuous culture rather than a one-time activity.

Prerna Puri, secretary education, emphasised the role of educational institutions in holistic development. She said the clean, safe and hygienic school environment is essential for effective learning. This initiative aligns sanitation, health and education in a very practical way. She appreciated the MC’s efforts to guide schools on assessment parameters.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar explained that the ranking system is aligned with Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0 guidelines and focuses on sustainability. He said the assessment framework covers visible cleanliness, source segregation, waste management, toilets, IEC activities and aspirational indicators like environmental sustainability and plastic-free campuses. The aim is to support schools with clarity, capacity-building and transparent evaluation so that best practices can be replicated citywide, he said.

He added that photographic evidence, proper segregation and on-site solutions like composting will play a key role in scoring.

Schools will be assessed under parameters including visible cleanliness, source segregation, litter bins, on-site composting, toilets, IEC and aspirational indicators, RRR centres, environmental sustainability, eco-clubs and single use plastic ban.

Schools can participate by scanning the QR code or registering through the online link https://forms.gle/vFg9UaKSCUf1tMUd7. Clean schools will be recognised and awarded in different categories, and best practices will be showcased at the city level.