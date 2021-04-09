MC polls not referendum to my 3-year rule: Jai Ram

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that to interpret the outcome of the MC polls as a referendum to his three-year rule would be an unfair assessment.

“Elections to the municipal corporation are different. Here issues are local and national issues do not count,” Thakur said, while blaming the Congress for running a vicious campaign against the party.

Thakur said his government had upgraded the nagar panchayats in Solan, Palampur and Mandi for the planned development of towns. “My party has won the elections in Mandi with overwhelming support and is close to victory in Dharamshala . We accepted the challenge to hold elections on party symbols. Congress has little reason to be elated as the BJP has emerged victorious in the elections,” he said, adding that the outcome of the elections will not have any bearing on future politics.

He said rebellion had hampered the party’s prospects in Solan, Palampur and Dharamshala. “There have been some shortcomings. We will assess and rectify them,” he said.

Hints action against Mandi MLA

Jai Ram hinted that action will be taken against BJP’s Mandi legislator Anil Sharma for defying the party dictate during the MC polls. “The high command will initiate action against Sharma. I do not want to say much as his state is pitiable. We already threw him out from the cabinet,” said the CM, in response to a question at a press conference in Shimla .

Thakur was flanked by state party chief Suresh Kashyap , Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, health minister Rajiv Sehjal and party general secretary Trilok Jamwal. Four-time legislator Anil Sharma was not included in the any of the poll panels. He has been sidelined by the party ever since his son Ashray contested to Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket and he was compelled to quit the cabinet. Sharma had launched an offensive against the CM during the campaign and countered him over lack of development in Mandi town.

“What should I say about Anil as BJP won from his home ward and from the adjoining one,” he said. Sharma’s defiance had become cause for embarrassment for BJP in polls.