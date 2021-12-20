MC polls: Support BJP, Anurag Thakur exhorts Himachalis in Chandigarh

In the city to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, party leader and Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur appealed to people from the hill state of Himachal Pradesh (HP) to vote for the party in the upcoming MC polls.

While lauding the role of native Himachalis in Chandigarh’s development, Thakur affirmed that the interests of Himachalis were safe and secure with the BJP in Chandigarh, as “already seen in BJP-led Himachal Pradesh”.

On Sunday, the minister addressed a series of public meetings in support of party candidates Rajinder Sharma (ward 35) in Sector 48, Prince Bandula (ward 13) on the PU campus and Ravinder Rawat (ward 27) in Sector 40.

Thakur said the “double engine” governments had proved to be very beneficial for the UT residents. “Whatever scheme has been implemented by the central government, Chandigarh has been its first beneficiary. Many schemes are being implemented, which will benefit the locals here,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government was a favourite in every nook and cranny of the country and the BJP’s recent wins in the north-east civic polls were clear evidence of it.

Later in the day, he also addressed a programme organised by BJP’s Himachal cell at the Sector 25 rally ground for Himachal natives living in Chandigarh.

BJP’s Chandigarh president Arun Sood, former state president Sanjay Tandon, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, Chandigarh’s co-in-charge Indubala Goswami, Chandigarh mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and state secretary Amit Rana accompanied the Union minister.